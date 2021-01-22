Exclusive: Georgetown University academic Chris Brummer in lead for CFTC chair: sources

Georgetown University academic Chris Brummer has emerged as the leading candidate to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), according to three people with knowledge of the discussions.

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of CFTC in Washington, D.C.
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
The White House is expected to make an announcement on that and other financial regulator roles soon, one of the people said.

