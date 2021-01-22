Exclusive: Georgetown University academic Chris Brummer in lead for CFTC chair: sources

Georgetown University academic Chris Brummer has emerged as the leading candidate to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), according to three people with knowledge of the discussions.

The White House is expected to make an announcement on that and other financial regulator roles soon, one of the people said.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Chris Reese)