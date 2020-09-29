Exclusive: Google set to win EU approval for Fitbit deal with fresh concessions, sources say
BRUSSELS: Alphabet unit Google is set to win EU antitrust approval for its US$2.1 billion acquisition of fitness tracker maker Fitbit with its latest concessions to address EU antitrust concerns, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Google has offered to restrict Fitbit data, a pledge similar to an earlier offer to the European Commission, the people said.
It has also offered to make it easier for rival makers of wearables to connect to the Android platform by offering them access to Android application programming interface (API), they said.
