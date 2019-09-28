Exclusive: Hedge fund D.E. Shaw to push for break-up of Emerson - sources

Business

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co is building a stake in Emerson Electric Co and is planning to push for changes, including a potential break-up of the U.S. industrial conglomerate, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Emerson Electric Company Canadian headquarters in Markham, Ont
FILE PHOTO: Emerson Electric Company Canadian headquarters is shown in Markham February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. D.E. Shaw declined to comment, while Emerson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

Source: Reuters

