Exclusive: HSBC's global equities boss Hossein Zaimi to leave bank
HSBC's global equities chief Hossein Zaimi is leaving the bank, sources said on Friday, in the latest revamp of the lender's embattled investment banking operations.
Hong-Kong-based Zaimi, who has worked at HSBC for more than 16 years, only took up a supplementary position as co-global head of securities financing in March, shortly after the bank unveiled a new strategy to shrink its Global Banking & Markets division and cull thousands of jobs.
Zaimi could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment.
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise in London and Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong, editing by Karin Strohecker in London)