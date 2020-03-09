Exclusive: Japan to boost special financing for coronavirus-hit firms to US$16 billion, document shows

Japan will boost its special financing for small and mid-size firms hit by the coronavirus to 1.6 trillion yen (US$15.6 billion), according to a government document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The financing, which the government is due to announce on Tuesday, marks a sharp increase from the roughly 500 billion yen previously announced.

The government will use public financial institutions including the Japan Finance Corporation and the Development Bank of Japan to provide the funding, according to the document.

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Takashi Umekawa; Editing by David Dolan)