Exclusive: KKR seeks US$15 billion for flagship North America buyout fund, sources say

NEW YORK: KKR & Co Inc aims to attract at least US$15 billion for its flagship North America private equity fund, which would make it the second largest amount raised for a fund managed by the U.S. firm, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Buyout firms are seeking to tap cheap and plentiful financing for acquisitions amid rising corporate valuations, as economies start recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several investors have committed to KKR's new fund, North America XIII, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter was confidential. It will be the largest pool of capital KKR has attracted since its KKR 2006 Fund raised US$17.6 billion.

A spokeswoman for New York-based KKR, which now has US$234 billion in assets under management, declined to comment.

KKR Americas XII Fund raised US$13.9 billion in 2017 and delivered 20per cent growth by June 2020, according to the website of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, one of the investors.

KKR North America Fund XI raised US$9 billion in 2013 and delivered 100per cent growth by June 2020, the same website said.

North America XIII is the first fund in the region to be raised since KKR promoted Pete Stavros and Nate Taylor to co-heads of the private equity business in the Americas.

Stavros previously led KKR's investments in the industrial and healthcare sectors, while Taylor oversaw investments in the retail, consumer and technology sectors.

KKR said it expected its assets under management to reach US$311 billion after completing the US$4.4 billion acquisition of annuities and life insurance provider Global Atlantic Financial Group Ltd in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Edmund Blair)