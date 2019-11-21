Exclusive: LVMH gets access to Tiffany's books after it raises offer - sources
French luxury group LVMH has persuaded U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co to provide it with confidential due diligence after it raised its bid from US$120 per share to close to US$130 per share, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Negotiations between the two companies are continuing and there is no certainty a deal will be reached, the sources said.
LVMH and Tiffany did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)