Exclusive: Marathon Petroleum cutting at least 6per cent of refinery staff at nine US plants

HOUSTON: Marathon Petroleum Corp's oil-refining unit is cutting at least 6per cent of its white-collar staff, according to people familiar with the matter, demonstrating the depth of declining fuel demand during the pandemic.

A total of 1,255 salaried employees at nine of its 16 refineries were notified of job losses this week, the people said. It could not immediately be learned whether other refineries or pipeline operations also were affected.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)