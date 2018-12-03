Exclusive: Nexstar clinches US$4.1 billion deal to acquire Tribune Media - sources

Nexstar Media Group Inc has reached an agreement to acquire to Tribune Media Co for about US$4.1 billion, a deal which would make it the largest regional U.S. TV station operator, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

REUTERS: Nexstar Media Group Inc has reached an agreement to acquire to Tribune Media Co for about US$4.1 billion, a deal which would make it the largest regional U.S. TV station operator, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Nexstar's acquisition would come just three months after Tribune's US$3.9 billion deal to sell itself to Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc , currently the largest U.S. TV station operator, collapsed over regulatory hurdles.

Advertisement

Nexstar outbid private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC with an all-cash offer that values Tribune at around US$46.50 per share, three sources said. The agreement between Nexstar and Tribune Media could be announced by Monday, the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Nexstar, Tribune, Apollo and Sinclair did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)