Exclusive: Philadelphia refinery expected to be sold to real estate developer - sources

NEW YORK: The bankrupt Philadelphia Energy Solutions is expected to sell its fire-damaged refinery site to real estate developer Hilco Redevelopment Partners, three sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The agreement between PES and Hilco, a Chicago-based developer, is expected to be announced later on Tuesday. PES and Hilco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The sale reduces the possibility that the more-than 1,300-acre (526-hectare) Philadelphia site would be resurrected as an oil refinery, but it is possible that Hilco could lease it to a refinery, biofuels or other heavy industrial operation, the sources said.

The 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery is the largest and oldest on the U.S. East Coast, but was shut after a fire and series of explosions on June 21 last year that destroyed a key processing unit.

There were more than a dozen initial bidders for the site, but only one bidder had publicly stated intentions to revive the site as a refinery. Any sale would have to be approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

