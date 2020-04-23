Exclusive: Quibi downloads reach 2.7 million, casting to TV to start in May

New streaming service Quibi, which offers entertainment and news in episodes of 10 minutes or less on mobile phones, has been downloaded more than 2.7 million times since its April 6 debut, founder Jeffrey Katzenberg told Reuters on Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES: New streaming service Quibi, which offers entertainment and news in episodes of 10 minutes or less on mobile phones, has been downloaded more than 2.7 million times since its April 6 debut, founder Jeffrey Katzenberg told Reuters on Wednesday.

Katzenberg also said that some Quibi users will have the ability to cast the service from mobile phones to their televisions starting in May. Some early viewers had complained that they were unable to watch Quibi programming on their TVs.

