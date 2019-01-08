Exclusive: Sears to ask bankruptcy judge to liquidate - sources

Sears Holdings Corp will ask a bankruptcy judge on Tuesday if it can proceed with liquidation after it could not reach an agreement on Chairman Edward Lampert's US$4.4 billion takeover bid, casting doubt on the survival of the 126-year-old U.S. department store, people familiar with the matter said.

Workers remove a sign from the outside of a Sears department store in Nanuet
Workers remove a sign from the outside of a Sears department store one day after it closed as part of multiple store closures by Sears Holdings Corp in the United States in Nanuet, New York, U.S., January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Should Sears liquidate its assets, it would become perhaps the most high-profile victim in the wave of bankruptcies that have swept the retail sector in the last few years, as the popularity of online shopping exacerbates the fierce price competition facing brick-and-mortar stores.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Mike Spector in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Source: Reuters

