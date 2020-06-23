Exclusive: Shell plans major restructuring around climate drive, CEO tells employees

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Royal Dutch Shell will announce a major restructuring by the end of the year as the energy company prepares to accelerate its shift towards low-carbon, CEO Ben van Beurden told employees, a company source said.

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell will announce a major restructuring by the end of the year as the energy company prepares to accelerate its shift towards low-carbon, CEO Ben van Beurden told employees, a company source said.

In a video interview published on Shell's internal website, van Beurden said that the restructuring would involve job cuts as part of broad cost reductions, although no figures have been decided yet, according to sources who saw the interview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Ben spoke about positioning the company in the energy transition," one of the sources said. "The company will announce the new shape of the organisation by the end of the year."

The new structure will not take effect before 2021.

"Over the coming months we will go through a comprehensive review of the company. Where appropriate we will redesign our organisation to adapt to a different future and emerge stronger," Shell said in a statement.

GRAPHIC: Shell's climate ambition - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/ygdpzeekvwa/Shellper cent20climate.png

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)