Exclusive: Toyota tells US dealers Mexico tariffs could cost suppliers up to US$1 billion

DETROIT: Toyota Motor Corp has told its U.S. dealers that it estimates tariffs on Mexican imports threatened by President Donald Trump could cost the automaker's major suppliers between US$215 million and US$1.07 billion, according to an email seen by Reuters.

The email, dated June 3, from Toyota's North American sales chief, Bob Carter, also told dealers that 65per cent of the Tacoma midsize pickup trucks the Japanese automakers plans to sell in the U.S. market in 2019 will be imported from its plant in Baja, Mexico.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)