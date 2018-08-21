Exclusive: Trump says does not anticipate much from China trade talks this week

U.S. President Donald Trump does not expect much progress from trade talks with China this week in Washington, he told Reuters on Monday.

Trump in an interview said that he has "no time frame" for ending the trade dispute with China.

