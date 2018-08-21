Exclusive: Trump says does not anticipate much from China trade talks this week

U.S. President Donald Trump does not expect much progress from trade talks with China this week in Washington, he told Reuters on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Trump in an interview said that he has "no time frame" for ending the trade dispute with China.

(Reporting Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Source: Reuters

