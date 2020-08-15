Exclusive: US-China trade deal review planned for Saturday postponed, sources say

A review of the U.S.-China trade deal initially slated for Saturday will be delayed due to scheduling issues, and no new date has been agreed yet, according to sources familiar with the plans.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had been expected to meet via videoconference on Aug. 15, the six-month anniversary of agreement entering into force.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)