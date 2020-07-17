Exclusive: US FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hack - sources

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading a federal inquiry into the Twitter hacking, two sources familiar with the situation said, after hackers seized control of accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian and others in what appeared to be a bitcoin scam.

The Twitter logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

