Exclusive: US House panel faults FAA review of Boeing 737 MAX, plane design failures

WASHINGTON: A U.S. House investigative report into two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people will fault the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) approval of the plane and Boeing's "design failures."

The preliminary investigative findings from the U.S. House Transportation Committee, which were seen by Reuters and are being released later on Friday, found the FAA's "certification review of Boeing’s 737 MAX was grossly insufficient and that the FAA failed in its duty to identify key safety problems."

The 13-page report also finds Boeing's design "was marred by technical design failures, lack of transparency with both regulators and customers."

The report adds the findings should prompt legislative changes to address how U.S. regulators approve new aircraft for service.

FAA and Boeing did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Eric M. Johnson and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

