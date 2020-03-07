Exclusive: US House panel faults FAA review of Boeing 737 MAX, plane design failures

A U.S. House investigative report into two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people will fault the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) approval of the plane and Boeing's "design failures."

FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle
FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. July 1, 2019. Picture taken July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo
The preliminary investigative findings from the U.S. House Transportation Committee, which were seen by Reuters and are being released later on Friday, found the FAA's "certification review of Boeing’s 737 MAX was grossly insufficient and that the FAA failed in its duty to identify key safety problems."

The 13-page report also finds Boeing's design "was marred by technical design failures, lack of transparency with both regulators and customers."

The report adds the findings should prompt legislative changes to address how U.S. regulators approve new aircraft for service.

FAA and Boeing did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Eric M. Johnson and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

