Exclusive: US not extending TikTok divestiture deadline, but talks expected to continue - sources

Last week, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States granted ByteDance a one-week extension until Friday over the order to shed TikTok's U.S. assets. President Donald Trump's August order gave the Justice Department the power to enforce the divestiture order once the deadline expired, but it is unclear when or how the government may seek to compel divestiture.

The Justice Department and Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the White House did not comment. TikTok declined to comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Echo Wang; Editing by Daniel Wallis)