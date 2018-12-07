Exclusive: US probe of China's Huawei includes bank fraud accusations - sources

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's chief financial officer was arrested as part of a U.S. investigation into an alleged scheme to use the global banking system to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The United States has been looking into whether Huawei Technologies Ltd violated U.S. sanctions against Iran since at least 2016 and more recently the company's use of HSBC Holdings Plc to make illegal transactions involving Iran.

In 2012, HSBC paid US$1.92 billion and entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn for violating U.S. sanctions and money-laundering laws.

An HSBC spokesperson declined to comment. Huawei also declined to comment.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders; editing by Jonathan Oatis)