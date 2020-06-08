Exclusive: Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss VW brand leadership - sources

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen's supervisory board will discuss the leadership of the company's core VW brand at an extraordinary meeting due to be held on Monday, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Chief Executive Herbert Diess, who has embarked on radical reforms of the multi-brand carmaker, may relinquish his leadership of the VW brand but retain his position as group CEO, the sources said.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Mark Bendeich and Maria Sheahan)