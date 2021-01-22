Exclusive: Walmart expands vaccinations in boost to US COVID-19 program

Business

Exclusive: Walmart expands vaccinations in boost to US COVID-19 program

Walmart Inc is preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in seven more states, as well as in Chicago and Puerto Rico, this week and next, a company spokeswoman told Reuters, expanding beyond the two states where its pharmacists are offering inoculations.

FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rosemead
FILE PHOTO: The logo of a Walmart Superstore is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rosemead, California, U.S., June 11, 2020. Picture taken June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Bookmark

NEW YORK/ LOS ANGELES: Walmart Inc is preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in seven more states, as well as in Chicago and Puerto Rico, this week and next, a company spokeswoman told Reuters, expanding beyond the two states where its pharmacists are offering inoculations.

The move from the world's largest retailer comes as U.S. President Joe Biden races to accelerate a frustratingly slow vaccination campaign that has stranded about half of the 38 million shots in freezers.

This week and next, Walmart will start providing inoculations in Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Texas as well as in Chicago, and Puerto Rico, the spokeswoman said.

Walmart is already vaccinating healthcare workers in New Mexico and its home state of Arkansas.

(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Vanessa O'Connell and Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark