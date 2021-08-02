Exclusive-Indonesia central bank rate hike likely after inflationary pressures emerge in late 2022 - governor

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The latest wave of coronavirus infections in Indonesia will now delay inflationary pressures until late 2022, and the central bank's policy interest rate cannot be raised from record lows before then, its governor said on Monday.

JAKARTA: The latest wave of coronavirus infections in Indonesia will now delay inflationary pressures until late 2022, and the central bank's policy interest rate cannot be raised from record lows before then, its governor said on Monday.

"You'll be seeing a long period of BI's interest rates remaining low," Governor Perry Warjiyo said in an online interview with Reuters, explaining Bank Indonesia needed to take a longer time winding back its ultra-loose monetary stimulus due to the spread of a highly infectious variant of the virus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Now with the spread of the Delta variant, the speed of the economic recovery is moved slightly later. This is why we won't see inflationary pressure in early next year. Potentially, inflationary pressure will emerge at the end of next year."

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)