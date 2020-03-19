Executive condominium OLA releases pricing, 15% of units below S$1 million

SINGAPORE: The OLA executive condominium in Sengkang announced its prices on Wednesday (Mar 18), with 15 per cent of its units priced below S$1 million.



Prices for its 3-bedroom and 3-bedroom + 1 units, which range from 926 to 1,055 sq ft, start from S$999 per sq ft (psf). Four-bedroom units, which are 1,389 sq ft, start from S$976 psf.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The condominium has nine penthouses, which measure 1,722 sq ft, and "a number of units" are priced at around S$2 million.

Nearly half of the units are priced lower than or equal to existing executive condominium stocks on a psf basis, OLA developer Anchorvale said.



Show units are opening for viewing on Thursday and Friday before bookings commence on Saturday.

The prices apply to applications made on Saturday, and will be adjusted upwards the day after, Anchorvale added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

OLA is located near Sengkang MRT and Cheng Lim LRT stations, and is near Sengkang Riverside Park. The development is expected to be completed by December 2023.