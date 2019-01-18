Are the days of the US$1,000 smartphone over?

SINGAPORE: Apple makes some of the world’s most expensive smartphones, and its image as a premium product has long been part of its allure.

When it launched the iPhone X in 2017, the price tag of almost US$1,000 initially made jaws drop, but soon became the new normal for some buyers.

Last year, Apple launched some of its most expensive mobile devices to date – the iPhone XS and XS Max – with prices ranging from US$999 to US$1,599, depending on the model.

However, as China’s economy slows, fewer Chinese consumers see the need to splurge.

And with China being the world’s largest smartphone market, this has had severe implications for Apple.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said iPhone sales are likely to be weaker than most forecasts, citing weakness in emerging market, notably China (Photo: AFP/NOAH BERGER)

Apple issued a rare revenue warning at the start of 2019, saying that revenue for the last three months of 2018 could be as much as 10 percent lower than expected as a result of current market dynamics. Nikkei reported that Apple has told suppliers to reduce the production of new iPhone models for the January-March quarter by 10 percent as well.

It probably did not help that some 11 million people took advantage of Apple’s cheap battery replacement programme that ran throughout 2018.

That’s 11 million people who might have otherwise bought a new iPhone.

In this week’s Asia Business First Podcast, Kiranjeet Kaur, Senior Research Manager from market intelligence firm, IDC, noted that mobile phone replacement rates were getting longer.

FILE PHOTO: People look at iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Berlin, Germany, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“A couple of years ago, people were upgrading their phones every year… Now… most of the people do not upgrade their phones before three years.”

Manjunath Bhat, Senior Director Analyst from information technology research and advisory company Gartner, thinks that Apple’s lack of innovation is a major liability.

“Most of the sales are replacement sales … You don’t see as much innovation that consumers feel that is worth paying or shelling out a thousand dollars. If you look at Apple’s own price range – it goes from US$750 to US$1,500 … And what you get is, maybe, you see a few ports disappearing with every release.

"On the upside, you may replace a fingerprint with a face ID. But that’s not enough to entice new consumers."

Mr Bhat also thinks that Apple’s “walled garden” approach might have been a mistake.

“Traditionally Apple has always been a closed ecosystem. [But] the device is only as valuable as the ecosystem is. ”

He said one reason Apple’s competitor, Huawei, has enjoyed such a rapid rise is its ability to utilise the ubiquity of Android.

“Huawei is not a closed ecosystem – it just piggybacks on Android. The more Android grows, the better it is for Huawei, the better it is for Samsung and the rest of the players.

“The number of active Android devices in the industry today is higher than the total number of devices Apple has ever shifted. That’s 2 billion Android active devices. And Apple hasn’t shifted 2 billion devices yet.”

In mid-2018, Huawei surpassed Apple to become the world’s number 2 smartphone vendor.

Ms Kaur noted that the Chinese players have managed to improve their image, offering more to consumers at a lower price.

“The brand image of Chinese-made products has been changing … A couple of years ago, people would think it is inferior compared to some of the American brands or western brands. But that is starting to change, not just in China, but in many other markets too.

“These Chinese players are offering a lot more… Consumers have a lot more options if they want to get more out of their smartphones. They are getting pretty good specs, they are getting pretty good features.”

Mr Bhat also notes that Chinese companies are proving to be more nimble.

“One of the things I’ve observed is a lot of players in China focus on experimentation – rapid experimentation – as opposed to Apple. Apple strives for perfection at the first go ... The pace of innovation seems to be much higher in China. They are more agile, they are more responsive. They don’t shy away from failing. Because they have less to lose.”

Consequently, Mr Bhat thinks that $1,000 is the “upper limit” when it comes to smartphone prices.

Ms Kaur agreed. “With the iPhone X, probably it was a good move at the time to have a much higher priced phone to make themselves distinct in the market. But I think on an ongoing basis and looking at the current economic scenario, people are not really splurging on these products. So, it seems to me that this is probably not sustainable; these prices are not sustainable.”

With foldable phones and 5G on the horizon, will these prove to be gimmicks or game-changers? Find out on the Asia Business First Podcast.