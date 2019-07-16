Experian's quarterly revenue rises 4per cent on North America boost

Experian, the world's biggest credit data company, reported a 4per cent rise in revenue on Tuesday, owing to strong demand for its products in North America, its biggest market, and reiterated its outlook for the year.

Revenue from running data checks in North America jumped 9per cent for the three months ended June 30, said the company, which runs 28 credit bureaus globally and offers scoring, software, marketing and internet services.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)