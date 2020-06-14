Explosion hits Honda's plant in central Japan, two workers hospitalised

TOKYO: An explosion was reported at Honda Motor's plant in central Japan, police said on Sunday (Jun 14), with two workers sent to the hospital with burns.

The explosion at a switchboard occurred at around 9.15am local time (8.15am Singapore time) in Honda's plant in Suzuka city, Mie prefecture, an officer with the prefectural police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two workers in their 20s, who were checking the switchboard, were injured and sent to be treated, the officer said.

The company is investigating, a spokesman said.

The Suzuka factory is one of Honda's main production plants for cars including its popular N-BOX model.

A company spokesman said the plant would operate as usual on Monday.



Advertisement