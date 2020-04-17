Singapore's exports grow 12.8% month-on-month in March

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 12.8 per cent on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis in March, reversing the previous month's 4.7 per cent decline.



Both electronic and non-electronic domestic exports increased, according to official data released on Friday (Apr 17).



Total trade grew over the month, increasing by 0.7 per cent in March after the 8.6 per cent decline in February.

Non-oil domestic exports grew over the year, mainly due to non-electronics such as non-monetary gold, specialised machinery and pharmaceuticals, according to Enterprise Singapore.

March saw a 17.6 per cent year-on-year increase in non-oil domestic exports, following the 3.1 per cent growth in the previous month.

On a year-on-year basis, electronic non-oil domestic exports increased by 5.8 per cent, following the 2.5 per cent increase in the previous month.

Disk media products, integrated circuits (ICs) and parts of ICs increased by 50.6 per cent, 6.7 per cent and 60.1 per cent respectively, contributing the most to the growth in electronic NODX.

Meanwhile non-electronic NODX grew by 20.5 per cent in March, after a 3.2 per cent growth in the previous month.

On a year-on-year basis, total trade decreased by 0.2 per cent in March, after a 5.7 per cent rise in the previous month.

Non-monetary gold (+242.5 per cent), specialised machinery (+54.2 per cent) and pharmaceuticals (+48.6 per cent) contributed the most to the increase in non-electronic NODX.

Exports to the majority of top markets increased in March, except for Malaysia, Indonesia and China. The largest contributors were Thailand (+147.2 per cent), United States (+22.5 per cent) and Japan (+47.6 per cent).