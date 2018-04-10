Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential US shale deal: WSJ

Exxon Mobil is in talks with Qatar over a possible deal that could see the country investing in the company's U.S. gas resources, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could take the shape of a joint venture in which Qatar could partner or invest in future wells with Exxon's unit XTO Energy, the paper said.

Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)