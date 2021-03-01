Exxon adds activist investor Jeffrey Ubben to board

Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it added activist investor Jeff Ubben and Comcast Corp's former chief financial officer, Michael Angelakis, to its board.

The appointments come after Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, a former chief executive officer of Malaysian state energy firm Petronas, joined Exxon's board last month.

Exxon has come under immense pressure from investors after years of declines in its stock, which has underperformed its closest U.S. rival, Chevron Corp, by a long margin in the last five years.

