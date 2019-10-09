Exxon Mobil considers sale of Malaysian offshore assets for up to US$3 billion: Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a sale of its Malaysian upstream offshore assets for up to US$3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

REUTERS: U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a sale of its Malaysian upstream offshore assets for up to US$3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Exxon is said to be working with advisers on the potential sale which could raise about US$2 billion to US$3 billion, the report https://bloom.bg/33lwolX added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The sale considerations are at a preliminary stage and Exxon could still decide against a deal, according to Bloomberg.

The company did not respond to a Reuters request for comment early on Wednesday.

The report comes less than two weeks after Exxon agreed to sell its Norwegian oil and gas assets to Var Energi AS for US$4.5 billion as part of its plans to divest about US$15 billion in non-strategic assets by 2021.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

