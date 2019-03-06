Exxon Mobil expects profit to grow over US$4 billion from 2019 to 2020

Exxon Mobil Corp expects its earnings to grow by more than US$4 billion between 2019 and 2020, the U.S. oil major said in a presentation https://exxonmobil.co/2EQeWMK on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Exxon Mobil Corp expects its earnings to grow by more than US$4 billion between 2019 and 2020, the U.S. oil major said in a presentation https://exxonmobil.co/2EQeWMK on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after the company said it anticipates production from the Permian Basin to rise to 1 million barrels of oil and gas per day as early as 2024.

Advertisement

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)