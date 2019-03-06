Exxon Mobil forecasts 2019, 2020 capex of up to US$65 billion

Exxon Mobil Corp expects its earnings to grow by more than US$4 billion between 2019 and 2020, the U.S. oil major said in a presentation https://exxonmobil.co/2EQeWMK on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Exxon Mobil Corp expects its 2019 and 2020 capital expenditure to be between US$63 billion and US$65 billion, the U.S. oil major said on Wednesday.

Exxon, which had forecast capital spending of US$30 billion for 2019, has been under pressure from investors to rein in expenses as certain deals and large-scale projects continue to strain the company's cash flow.

The company also forecast capital spending of US$46 billion to US$48 billion for its production business in the next two years, most of which would go to U.S. shale, deepwater projects in Brazil and Guyana and its global liquefied natural gas projects.

The announcement comes a day after the company said it anticipates production from the Permian Basin to rise to 1 million barrels of oil and gas per day as early as 2024.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

