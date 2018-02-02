Exxon Mobil names MetLife CEO Kandarian to its board

Exxon Mobil Corp , the world's largest publicly-traded oil producer, named MetLife Inc Chief Executive Steven Kandarian to its board of directors on Thursday.

Exxon cited Kandarian's financial and risk management experience as a reason for adding him to the board, which will now have 11 members.

Exxon does not hedge is oil production but does have insurance and other financial protections for part of its operations.

Shares of Exxon rose 1.9 percent to US$88.95 in afternoon trading.

Exxon's move came the same day rival Chevron Corp named Caterpillar Inc CEO Jim Umpleby to its own board.

Both Exxon and Chevron are slated to report quarterly results on Friday morning.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Nick Zieminski)