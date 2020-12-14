Exxon Mobil plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2025

Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it planned to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years to support the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Exxon expects the intensity of upstream emissions to drop by 15per cent to 20per cent, methane intensity by 40per cent to 50per cent and flaring intensity by 35per cent to 45per cent by 2025.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)