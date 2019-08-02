Exxon Mobil profit drops on weaker gas prices, higher costs

Exxon Mobil Corp reported a 21per cent drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hit by weaker natural gas prices and higher maintenance costs.

The largest U.S. oil producer's net income fell to US$3.13 billion, or 73 cents per share in the second quarter, from US$3.95 billion, or 92 cents per share, last year.

Exxon's oil equivalent production rose 7per cent to 3.9 million barrels per day.

