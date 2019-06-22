Exxon Mobil says may sell all stakes in offshore Norwegian fields: newspaper

Exxon Mobil is considering selling all of the stakes it holds in oil and gas fields off the Norwegian coast, a company spokesman told business daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

Two years ago the U.S. major - the world's largest oil company - sold its operated assets in the area. But it has retained stakes in more than 20 other fields, including Equinor-operated Snorre and Shell-operated Ormen Lange.

The Norwegian paper quoted an unnamed industry expert as saying the assets could be worth US$3-4 billion.

In 2017, Exxon Mobil's net production from fields off Norway was around 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Exxon Mobil's spokesman in Norway was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by John Stonestreet)

