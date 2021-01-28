Exxon planning board changes under activist investor pressure: WSJ

Business

Exxon planning board changes under activist investor pressure: WSJ

U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp is planning to add one or more new board directors and stepping up its sustainability investments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3t0ev9K)

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New Yo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015./File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp is planning to add one or more new board directors and stepping up its sustainability investments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3t0ev9K)

The report said Exxon is in talks with the activist investor group D.E. Shaw about the changes.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark