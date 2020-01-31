Exxon quarterly profit falls 5.2per cent on weak refining, chemical margins

Exxon Mobil Corp reported a 5.2per cent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, hit by weaker margins in its refining and chemical business.

Net income attributable fell to US$5.69 billion, or US$1.33 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from US$6 billion, or US$1.41 per share, a year earlier.

The company's fourth-quarter earnings included a US$3.9 billion gain, mainly from the sale of its non-operated upstream assets in Norway to Vår Energi AS.

The largest U.S. oil producer's oil equivalent output rose 0.2per cent to 4.02 million barrels per day in the quarter.

Earlier this week, the company raised its Guyana oil estimates by 2 billion barrels, bringing total recoverable oil and gas resources from the discovery to more than 8 billion barrels.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

