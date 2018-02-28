Exxon selling stake in Canada's Terra Nova project

Exxon Mobil Corp is selling its 19-percent stake in the Terra Nova project off the eastern coast of Canada, according to data from Schlumberger's oil and gas asset sale business.

An Exxon representative was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)