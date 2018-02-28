Exxon selling stake in Canada's Terra Nova project

Business

Exxon selling stake in Canada's Terra Nova project

Exxon Mobil Corp is selling its 19-percent stake in the Terra Nova project off the eastern coast of Canada, according to data from Schlumberger's oil and gas asset sale business.

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Bookmark

HOUSTON: Exxon Mobil Corp is selling its 19-percent stake in the Terra Nova project off the eastern coast of Canada, according to data from Schlumberger's oil and gas asset sale business.

An Exxon representative was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark