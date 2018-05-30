Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles

Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders rejected a proposal on Wednesday at their annual meeting that would have split the roles of chairman and chief executive.

DALLAS: Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders rejected a proposal on Wednesday at their annual meeting that would have split the roles of chairman and chief executive.

Shareholders also rejected a proposal that would have forced the world's largest publicly traded oil producer to provide greater disclosure on its lobbying expenditures. Shareholders did approve the full slate of 10 nominees to the company's board of directors at their Dallas meeting.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)