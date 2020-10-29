Exxon to cut 1,900 jobs in the United States as pandemic hurts demand
Exxon Mobil said on Thursday it will lay off about 1,900 employees in the United States as the COVID-19 pandemic batters energy demand.
The once mighty oil giant has been recently through difficult times also due to ill-timed bets on new oilfields and expansions.
The company lost nearly US$1.7 billion in the first six months and is expected to post another quarterly loss on Friday.
Exxon said the job cuts, part of a global reorganization, will come mainly from its Houston, Texas office and will include voluntary and involuntary programs.
"The impact of COVID-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil's products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work," the company said in a statement.
Employees who are separated through involuntary programs will be provided severance and outplacement services.
