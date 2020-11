Exxon to cut up to 300 jobs in Canada

U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday it plans to reduce up to 300 positions in Canada as part of an ongoing cost-cut plan due to a coronavirus-driven slump in oil prices.

The company said the reductions will include positions at Imperial Oil Ltd, ExxonMobil Canada Ltd and ExxonMobil Business Centre Canada ULC.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)