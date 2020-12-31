Exxon signals up to US$20 billion writedown to overwhelm fourth quarter price gains in oil, chemicals

HOUSTON: ExxonMobil signalled in a regulatory filing on Wednesday (Dec 30) that higher oil and gas prices and improved chemicals margins would aid fourth quarter results, but the gains would be overshadowed by an up to US$20 billion asset write down.

Exxon's regulatory filing showed it expects higher oil and gas prices to sequentially lift its production unit's operating profit by US$200 million to US$1 billion compared to its third quarter. The noncash write down of mostly natural gas properties was previously estimated to be between US$17 billion and US$20 billion.

