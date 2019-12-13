FAA administration chief meeting with Boeing CEO on 737 MAX: agency email

Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson is meeting with Boeing's chief executive Dennis Muilenburg later Thursday on the fate of the grounded 737 MAX, according to an email seen by Reuters.

WASHINGTON: Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson is meeting with Boeing's chief executive Dennis Muilenburg later Thursday on the fate of the grounded 737 MAX, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Dickson is "concerned that Boeing continues to pursue a return to service schedule that is not realistic due to delays that accumulated for a variety of reasons," the FAA said in an email to Capitol Hill. Dickson will make clear "both the FAA and Boeing must take the time to get this process right." On Wednesday, Dickson confirmed he would not unground the plane before the end of 2019. Boeing did not immediately comment.

