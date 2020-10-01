FAA administrator begins 737 MAX evaluation flight in Seattle

Business

FAA administrator begins 737 MAX evaluation flight in Seattle

Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson began an evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX Wednesday in Seattle just before 9 a.m. PDT, a key milestone as the U.S. planemaker works to win approval to resume flights, the agency said.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Steve Dickson, Administrator of the FAA, speaks at the UK Aviation Club in
FILE PHOTO: Steve Dickson, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, leaves after speaking at the UK Aviation Club about the Boeing 737 MAX, in London, Britain, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. Dickson, who was previously a commercial airline and military pilot, repeatedly promised to personally fly the plane before allowing it resume commercial flights. He is scheduled to discuss the two-hour scheduled flight with reporters later.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and David Shepardson in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

