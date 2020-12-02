FAA issues new first air certificate for Boeing 737 MAX since 2019

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday issued its first airworthiness certificate for a Boeing 737 MAX built since March 2019, the agency confirmed.

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday issued its first airworthiness certificate for a Boeing 737 MAX built since March 2019, the agency confirmed.

The FAA on Nov. 18 lifted a 20-month-old grounding order on the MAX after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people. The FAA is requiring a series of software changes and new pilot training requirements before planes can return to service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boeing has about 450 737 MAX airplanes that have been built since 2019 and are awaiting approval by the FAA before they can be delivered to airlines. Boeing declined to comment on the FAA approval.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Franklin Paul)