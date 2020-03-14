FAA probing potential structural problem with older 737 aircraft: WSJ

Business

FAA probing potential structural problem with older 737 aircraft: WSJ

U.S. aviation safety regulator is investigating a possible structural problem with Boeing Co's older 737 aircraft following an in-flight incident that caused a 12-inch rupture in the aluminum skin of a Southwest Airlines jet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at V
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The report said https://on.wsj.com/2WbqxiI nobody was hurt on the Monday night flight, which was en route to Boise, Idaho, from Las Vegas.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

