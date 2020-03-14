FAA probing potential structural problem with older 737 aircraft: WSJ

U.S. aviation safety regulator is investigating a possible structural problem with Boeing Co's older 737 aircraft following an in-flight incident that caused a 12-inch rupture in the aluminum skin of a Southwest Airlines jet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

REUTERS: U.S. aviation safety regulator is investigating a possible structural problem with Boeing Co's older 737 aircraft following an in-flight incident that caused a 12-inch rupture in the aluminum skin of a Southwest Airlines jet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The report said https://on.wsj.com/2WbqxiI nobody was hurt on the Monday night flight, which was en route to Boise, Idaho, from Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)