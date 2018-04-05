Facebook, Amazon lead Wall St. higher at open

U.S. stocks on Thursday looked set to build on a strong recovery in the previous session as fears about a trade war between the United States and China cooled on signs that the two countries were open to negotiations on tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.7 points, or 0.45 percent, to 24,374. The S&P 500 gained 14.19 points, or 0.536547 percent, to 2,658.88. The Nasdaq Composite added 54.70 points, or 0.78 percent, to 7,096.81.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)