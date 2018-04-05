Facebook, Amazon lead Wall St. higher at open

Facebook, Amazon lead Wall St. higher at open

U.S. stocks on Thursday looked set to build on a strong recovery in the previous session as fears about a trade war between the United States and China cooled on signs that the two countries were open to negotiations on tariffs.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, helped by gains in Amazon and Facebook, amid easing fears of a trade war between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.7 points, or 0.45 percent, to 24,374. The S&P 500 gained 14.19 points, or 0.536547 percent, to 2,658.88. The Nasdaq Composite added 54.70 points, or 0.78 percent, to 7,096.81.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

